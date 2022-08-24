The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Mark Russell, 72, Princeton, IN, drove into a construction zone and damaged a section of wet concrete owned by Illinois Department of Transportation.
  • At 12:34 p.m. Aug. 23 at the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by James D. Patton, 18, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Corinne L. Courtright, 22, Toledo. Patton was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
  • Philip R. Stodden, 39, Sigel, was cited Aug. 22 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

