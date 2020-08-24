Effingham Police Department reported the following citations:
A 17-year-old of Effingham was cited Aug. 20 for retail theft.
Jacob X. Rigdon, 22, Effingham, was cited Aug. 21 for no valid driver’s license.
Jordan A. Kritz, 30, Effingham, was cited Aug. 21 for no front registration.
Aaron P. Broadnax, 34, Effingham, was cited Aug. 23 for possession of a controlled substance and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Grey M. Howell, 26, Dieterich, was cited Aug. 23 for driving while license suspended.
The department reported these crashes on Aug. 21:
At 12:28 P.M. at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta a vehicle driven by Megan K. Harris, 32, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Steven S. Kraus, 52, Altamont. No injuries and no citations.
At 4:35 P.M. at the intersection of Banker and Clark a vehicle driven by Star D. Dust-Slane, 41, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kara L. McNeely, 29, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
At 5:10 P.M. at the intersection of Ford and Raney a vehicle driven by Madison E. Doedtman, 19, Effingham, struck a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driven by Dustin R. Reed, 37, Decatur. No injuries and no citations.
