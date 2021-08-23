The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:45 p.m. Aug. 18 at 110 S. 3rd, a vehicle driven by Daniel A. Dust, 32, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by the City of Effingham.
- At 3:45 p.m. Aug. 19 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Christopher L. Pasley, 46, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Diana L. Niebrugge, 54, Effingham.
- At 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 at the intersection of 3rd and Temple, a vehicle driven by Carol J. Bohlen, 58, Taylorville, struck a vehicle driven by Glen D. Ballinger, 62, Strasburg. The impact caused Ballinger’s vehicle to spin and overturn. A utility trailer being towed by Ballinger’s vehicle became disconnected and struck another vehicle driven by Aubrey R. Rogers, 63, Salem. Bohlen, Ballinger and a passenger in Bohlen’s vehicle, Doris J. Morehouse, 65, Butler, all sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Bohlen was ticketed for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
- At 12:54 p.m. Aug. 22 at the intersection of Maple and Temple, a vehicle driven by Trista L. Angel, 46, Watson, struck a vehicle driven by Nicole E. Pruemer, 27, Effingham.
- At 6:01 p.m. Aug. 20 east of the intersection of Fayette and 4th, a vehicle driven by Alicia M. Kessler, 28, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Kaylee A. Phillips, 20, Effingham.
- At 6:04 p.m. west of the intersection of Fayette and 3rd, a vehicle driven by Nancy C. Giometti, 74, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Mitchell J. O’Rourke, 30, Effingham.
- Kayden Z. Anderson, 18, Effingham, was cited Aug. 20 for battery.
