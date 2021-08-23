Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Thomas Braun, 39, Altamont, Aug. 23 on charges of no valid registration, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and failure to report an accident. Braun was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua R. Keck, 33, Neoga, Aug. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivering between 15 and 100 grams of meth. Keck posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Janieta A. Wells, 54, St. Elmo, Aug. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Wells posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Robert E. Bone, 27, Effingham, Aug. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Bone posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ethan A. Nettles, 23, Effingham, Aug. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of change of address or employment. Nettles was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Trevor L. Lindemann, 31, Effingham, Aug. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of obstructing justice/destroying evidence, Jasper County warrant for burglary and new charge of fleeing or eluding. Lindemann was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Craig G. Shields, 27, Charleston, Aug. 22 on charges of criminal damage to state-supported property, driving under the influence on private property, resisting or obstructing and illegal transportation. Shields was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alexander B. Mestel, 35, Mt. Vernon, Aug. 22 on an Effingham County original warrant for theft. Mestel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tucker J. O'Hara, 35, Effingham, Aug. 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary without causing damage. O'Hara was given notice to appear and released.
