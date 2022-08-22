The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:32 a.m. Aug. 16 at the intersection of Banker and Eiche, a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driven by Jason L. Slifer, 20, Effingham, drove into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jane M. Hotze, 87, Effingham. Hotze sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 2:21 p.m. Aug. 16 at the intersection of Raney and Fayette, a semi driven by Devon A. Clough, 32, Kirbyville, MO, struck a semi driven by Larry W. Gouchenouer, 72, Louisville. The impact caused Gouchenouer’s semi to leave the roadway and damage a yard owned by Effingham Event Center. Clough was ticketed for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
- At 11:18 a.m. Aug. 17 at the intersection of Fayette and Maple, a vehicle driven by Denise C. Stokes, 67, Brownstown, struck a vehicle driven by Janet W. Shepard, 65, Altamont. A passenger in Shepard’s vehicle, Jerald R. Shepard, 71, Altamont, sustained injuries but refused treatment. Stokes was ticketed for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
- At 7:42 a.m. Aug. 18 at the intersection of Banker and Douglas, a vehicle driven by Rachel M. Lanham, 24, Palestine, drove into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Malinda C. Reardon, 42, Effingham.
- At 4:40 p.m. Aug. 18 at the intersection of Althoff and Network Centre Drive, a vehicle driven by Daniel B. Guenther, 28, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Blake M. Lynch, 39, Teutopolis.
- At 11:33 a.m. Aug. 20 at the intersection of Ford and Oak Point, a semi and trailer driven by Terry D. Rhines, 32, Grovetown, GA, attempted a right-hand turn and the trailer wheels struck and damaged a traffic signal.
At 2:17 p.m. Aug. 16 at the intersection of Fayette and Walnut, an unknown semi sideswiped a vehicle driven by Shane L. Lewis, 47, Toledo. Lewis and a juvenile passenger in Lewis’ vehicle both sustained injuries but refused treatment.
At 6:03 p.m. Aug. 19 south of the intersection of Banker and Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Jeri A. Bland, 60, Casey, lost a wheel and tire. The tire struck a vehicle driven by Anthony R. Feldhake, 56, Mason. The tire then left the roadway and struck and damaged a fence owned by Dairy Queen.
At 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20 east of the intersection of Fayette and 4th, a vehicle driven by Joe D. Collins, 74, Montrose, rear-ended an unknown vehicle.
Tristen M. Lowrance, 22, Effingham, was cited Aug. 22 for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
