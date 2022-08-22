Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Colt A. Stephens, 33, Farina, Aug. 21 on Shelby County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of driving while license suspended. Stephens posted $275 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Kyle E. Julius, 40, Vandalia, Aug. 21 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Julius posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Dale T. Davis, 25, Effingham, Aug. 22 on Wabash County warrant for probation violation. Davis posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Timothy L. Pocrnich, 51, Effingham, Aug. 22 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Pocrnich was given notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.