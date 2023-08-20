Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Allen J. Keller, 28, Noble, Aug. 18 on Effingham County warrant for contempt and new charge of operation of uninsured motor vehicle.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Johnathan I. Atherton, 18, Edgewood, Aug. 18 on Richland County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua S. Koonce, 43, Charleston Aug. 18 on charge of possession of stolen property.
- Effingham city police arrested Tyler M. Koonce, 20, Charleston, Aug. 18 on charge of possession of stolen property.
- Effingham city police arrested Bradley R. Loy, 40, Effingham, Aug. 18 on charge of criminal trespass to real property.
