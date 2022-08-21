Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Paul A. Beville, 47, Wheeler, Aug. 19 on two counts of residential burglary, unlawful possession of motor vehicle and unlawful possession of stolen property. Beville was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tonya A. Kinder, 51, Centralia, Aug. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Kinder was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron C. Anthony, 43, Clay City, Aug. 19 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Anthony was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Morgan S. Wilkin, 20, Effingham, Aug. 19 on charge of retail theft over $500. Wilkin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Zildjian M. Greenwood, 20, Effingham, Aug. 19 on charge of retail theft over $500. Greenwood was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew M. Wilkins, 20, Watson, Aug. 19 on charge of driving while license revoked. Wilkins was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Derrick Deon Batiste, 20, Franklin, Louisiana, Aug. 20 on charge of obstructing justice. Batiste was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kentrell Jhonell Pharagood, 20, Patterson, Louisiana, Aug. 20 on charge of obstructing justice. Pharagood was in jail at last check.
- Effingham county deputies arrested Jeremy I. Restivo, 25, Freeman Spur, Aug. 20 on an Effingham County original warrant for two counts of unlawful possession of stolen vehicle. Restivo was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Scott J. Clark, 32, Effingham, Aug. 20 on Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Clark was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Laura J. Nall, 37, St. Elmo, Aug. 20 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Nall posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Eric W. Deain, 40, Olney, Aug. 20 on Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of home invasion/causing injury. Deain was in jail at last check.
