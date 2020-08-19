The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:30 p.m. July 30 at 1702 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a fuel pump owned by Travel Centers of America, Effingham.
- At 3:54 p.m. Aug. 18 at the intersection of N. Maple and St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by June A. Greenwood, 86, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Joseph W. Wilkinson, 74, Effingham.
- At 6:59 p.m. Aug. 18 at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Debra A. Goldstein, 57, Teutopolis, collided with a vehicle driven by Larry R. Pulsfort, 79, Teutopolis.
- Taylor C. Paraiso, 24, Strasburg, was cited Aug. 14 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Christopher C. Howland, 23, Cowden, was cited Aug. 18 for criminal trespassing.
