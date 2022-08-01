The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:47 a.m. July 27 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Kyle J. Young, 32, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Christina M. Page, 47, Las Vegas, NV.
- At 3:17 p.m. July 28 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a semi driven by Neil W. Bruegger, 25, Ridott, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kyle B. Pemberton, 21, Effingham.
- At 10:31 a.m. July 29 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Mark A. Earnest, 48, Newton, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Andria R. Verdeyen, 40, Effingham. A third vehicle driven by Paul K. Kibler, 63, Newton, was also struck during the incident.
- At 1:18 p.m. July 29 at the intersection of 3rd and the SB I-57/WB I-70 exit ramp, a vehicle driven by Shastine L. McClendon, 36, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Joyce K. Bateman, 71, Effingham.
- At 1:45 p.m. July 29 at the intersection of Ford and Keller, a vehicle driven by Jack D. Blickem, 19, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Howard B. Stuemke, 66, Effingham.
- At 4:38 p.m. July 29 at the intersection of Grove and 3rd, a vehicle driven by Leonard W. Waldhoff, 79, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Bianca C. Al Wali, 25, Effingham.
- William H. Florida, 49, Effingham, was cited July 29 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Reginald L. Vernier, 66, Newton, was cited July 18 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Matthew L. Tolliver Goode, 25, Mason, was cited July 27 for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
