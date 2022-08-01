Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Noah A. Rebollo, 23, Effingham, July 31 on charge of money laundering. Rebollo posted $5,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Shaine M. Freeman, 29, Effingham, July 31 on charge of domestic battery. Freeman was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Danette M. Frey, 47, Effingham, July 31 on charges of disorderly conduct, false 911 call, resisting a peace officer and criminal trespassing. Frey was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nicole L. Yeates, 48, New Orleans, Aug. 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivering between 100 and 400 grams of meth. Yeates posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Elizabeth M. Russell, 32, Effingham, Aug. 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of probation fees. Russell posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Molly J. Brummer, 34, Effingham, Aug. 1 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant for failure to abide by terms and conditions. Brummer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Trent A. Wilson, 52, Effingham, Aug. 1 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Wilson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Koonce, 42, Wheeler, Aug. 1 on Effingham County attachment for contempt and Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of order of protection. Koonce was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David G. Perkins, 31, Vandalia, Aug. 1 on charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Perkins was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael R. Colman, 38, Altamont, Aug. 1 on charge of driving while license revoked. Colman posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Libby K. Norris, 53, Effingham, Aug. 1 on charge of domestic battery. Norris was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Renee L. Breedlove, 58, Effingham, Aug. 1 on charge of domestic battery. Breedlove was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Katlynn M. Rhodes, 28, Altamont, Aug. 1 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft between $500 and $10,000. Rhodes posted $175 and was released.
