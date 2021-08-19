The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2 a.m. Aug. 16 at 914 N. Merchant, a vehicle driven by Zachary A. Dye, 28, Effingham, struck and damaged two mailboxes owned by FP7 Enterprises, Effingham, and one mailbox owned by Belle Brandenburger, Effingham. Dye was ticketed for driving under the influence.
- At 3:15 a.m. Aug. 14 at 1104 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Reanon Adams-Law, 22, Effingham, struck and damaged a pole owned by Fas Mart, Effingham.
- At 10 a.m. Aug. 17 west of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Kenneth V. Millman, 64, Sparta, NJ, sideswiped a semi driven by Juda F. Brown, 59, Brighton, TN.
- Anton Tumanov, 51, Hollywood, FL, was cited Aug. 12 for improper parking on roadway.
Kathy E. Steele, 59, Lerna, was cited Aug. 14 for retail theft.
Jerry L. Oliver, 64, Houston, TX, was cited Aug. 17 for improper parking on roadway.
