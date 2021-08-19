Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Zachary T. Hodgkin, 29, Mason, Aug. 17 on charges of possession of weapon by felon and possession of a controlled substance. Hodgkin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zackary S. Britz, 32, Edgewood, Aug. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked and new charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, driving while license revoked and speeding. Britz was given notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Everett E. Elledge, 37, Altamont, Aug. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked or suspended for driving under the influence. Elledge was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David Ervin, 37, Dieterich, Aug. 18 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, driving while license revoked, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth, Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of cannabis by a driver and Douglas County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Ervin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Mark Fuesting, 53, Effingham, Aug. 18 on charge of domestic battery. Fuesting was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicola Fuesting, 49, Effingham, Aug. 18 on charge of domestic battery. Fuesting was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tiffany Crawford, 33, Effingham, Aug. 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Crawford was given a notice to appear on the Effingham County warrant and transported to Jasper County.
- Illinois State Police arrested Scott Weiscope, 40, Mattoon, Aug. 18 on violation of an order of protection. Weiscope was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested William Dockery, 50, Effingham, Aug. 18 on charges of resisting a peace officer, interfering with a domestic violence report, and domestic battery. Dockery was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.