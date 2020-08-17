The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:21 p.m. July 31 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Macy A. Roberts, 17, Casey, rear-ended a vehicle drive by Heather R. Miller, 45, Edgewood.
- At 3:42 p.m. July 31 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Sierra L. Miller, 18, Edinburg, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Shelia K. Nelson, 52, Watson, causing Nelson’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Brent A. Koester, 41, Effingham.
- At 2:24 p.m. Aug. 12 south of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid-America, a vehicle driven by Holly E. Petty, 91, Beecher City, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Donna J. Banning, 67, Edgewood.
- At 2:11 p.m. Aug. 14 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Ronald D. Mason, 83, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Charles E. Crouch, 75, Herrick.
- At 3:01 p.m. Aug. 14 at 710 E. Rickelman, a semi driven by Duane K. VanScyoc, 36, Neoga, struck a vehicle driven by Carol A. Faller, 72, Effingham.
- Dylan M. Morris, 18, Effingham, was cited Aug. 13 for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
- Stephen J. Magiera, 58, Chicago, was cited Aug. 13 for possession of civil cannabis.
- Megan B. Kraft, 33, Effingham, was cited Aug. 14 for driving while license suspended.
- Stephanie L. Mercer, 41, Effingham, was cited Aug. 17 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- A 16-year-old of Newton was cited Aug. 17 on three counts of assault.
