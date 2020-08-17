Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Joseph A. Sowell, 33, Teutopolis, Aug. 16 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked and driving in the wrong lane. Sowell was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Natalie M. Ciardullo, 40, Altamont, Aug. 17 on charge of domestic battery. Ciardullo posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel E. Hoffman, 32, Effingham, Aug. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for domestic battery. Hoffman posted $1,000 and was released.
