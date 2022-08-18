The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:25 a.m. Aug. 16 at 603 Eden, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Alicia Turner, Mattoon.
At 6:03 a.m. Aug. 15 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Tyler K. Gordon, 33, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Zachary A. Budde, 38, Effingham.
At 10:27 a.m. Aug. 15 at the intersection of Keller and St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by David R. Jennings, 84, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Joseph C. Fernandez, 35, Toledo.
At 5:46 p.m. Aug. 15 at the intersection of Banker and Eiche. a vehicle driven by Abilene Y. Alvarado Gonzalez, 19, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Andrew S. Dailey, 50, Louisville. Dailey sustained injuries but refused treatment at the scene. Alvarado Gonzalez was ticketed for No Valid Driver’s License, Failure to Yield, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
At 7:55 p.m. Aug. 15 at 707 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Lacy D. Willhite, 39, Effingham, struck a pole owned by Dollar General.
John N. Vanpelt, 25, Effingham, was cited Aug. 16 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Shelly L. Ream, 47, Shobonier, was cited Aug. 15 for Possession of Methamphetamine.
