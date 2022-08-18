Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kaitlyn G. Durbin, 21, Beecher City, Aug. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth. Durbin posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bryan K. Jones, 36, Effingham, Aug. 16 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant for failure to abide by terms and conditions. Jones was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jonathon E. Townsend, 23, Mattoon, Aug. 16 on Coles County warrants for failure to appear in court on charge of assault/criminal trespass to property and driving while license revoked or suspended. Townsend posted $450 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Neil A. Flach, 38, Mattoon, Aug. 16 on Wayne County warrant for alias order of attachment and Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Flach was transported to another county.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tabatha S. Arrasmith, 32, Effingham, Aug. 16 on Bond County warrant for possession of controlled substance/hypodermic syringe. Arrasmith was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Corey j. Fellows, 39, Effingham, Aug. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespassing. Fellows was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Shawn C. Clayton, 39, Cassville, Missouri, Aug. 17 on charges of driving while license revoked, obstructing justice, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating vehicle without registration, Jasper County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation on original charge of burglary. Clayton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Khristina S. Merrill, 30, Cassville, Missouri, Aug. 17 on charges of obstructing justice, riding a motor vehicle without safety equipment and Newton County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation. Merrill was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.