The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:13 a.m. Aug. 13 at the intersection of Evergreen and Keller, a vehicle driven by Gerald L. Wyckoff, 88, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kylee N. Cown, 27, Newton.
- At 11:57 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 200th block of Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Taylor K. Russell, 30, Strasburg, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Kelly C. McWhorter, 50, Effingham.
- Shay E. Levitt, 29, Shumway, was cited Aug. 12 for speeding.
- David P. Ready, 56, Effingham, was cited Aug. 15 for possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.