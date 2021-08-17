Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Marna J. Laftis, 51, Greenup, Aug. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence. Laftis posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested David P. Ready, 56, Effingham, Aug. 15 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Ready was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Zachary A. Dye, 28, Effingham, Aug. 16 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Dye was in given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Alexa J. Feldhake, 24, Effingham, Aug. 16 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Feldhake was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Stephen J. Lofton, 32, Olney, Aug. 16 on an Effingham County original warrant for obstructing justice. Lofton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dylan T. Bovay, 37, Effingham, Aug. 16 on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, reckless conduct, aggravated assault, resisting a peace officer, attempted aggravated arson, reckless driving and endangering the life of a child. Bovay was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.