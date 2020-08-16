Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony A. Lucy, 48, Mason, Aug. 14 on Gibson County, Indiana, warrant for invasion of privacy. Lucy was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested William T. Gordon, 49, address unknown, Aug. 14 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving with no headlight. Gordon was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mary Ann Moon, 61, Tower Hill, Aug. 15 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license revoked. Moon was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brenden J. Byrum, 20, Effingham, Aug. 15 on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence of drugs, disobeying a stop sign and improper parking on a roadway. Byrum was in jail at last check.
