The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 5:34 p.m. Aug. 11 at the intersection of 5th and Jefferson, a semi driven by Nicklas A. Williams, 35, Cynthiana, KY, struck and damaged a light pole owned by the City of Effingham.
  • At 5:26 a.m. Aug. 12 at 1211 N. Keller, a semi driven by William D. Clark, 64, Saratoga Springs, UT, struck and damaged a light pole support owned by Steak and Shake.
  • At 12:50 p.m. Aug. 13 at the intersection of Banker and Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Benjamin B. Barenfanger, 48, Vandalia, struck a vehicle driven by James J. Schimmelpfenning, 63, Edwardsville.
  • At 3:07 p.m. Aug. 13 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Patti K. Barnes, 56, Jackson, TN, struck a vehicle driven by Ann M. Anderson, 55, Oconomowoc, WI.
  • At 6:18 p.m. Aug. 14 at the 508 W. Franklin, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Lindsey Ocea, Effingham. 
  • At 9:13 a.m. Aug. 15 at the intersection of Banker and Section, a vehicle driven by Shirley A. Campton, 85, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Kelly W. Hodge, 56, Henderson, NV.
  • At 9:50 a.m. Aug. 11 at the intersection of Fayette and Walnut, a vehicle driven by Ann H. Deppe, 58, St. Peter, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Sandra L. Beck, 36, Shelbyville.
  • At 5:15 p.m. Aug. 11 at the intersection of 3rd and Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Paul A. Will, 67, Effingham, rear-ended a motorcycle operated by Christopher C. Stout, 25, Greenup.

  • Jaime Guerrero Turja, 28, Effingham, was cited Aug. 11 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

  • Jesse A. Hernandez, 37, Effingham, was cited Aug. 12 for Bicycle Equipment Violation – No Lights When Required.

