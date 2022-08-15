The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:34 p.m. Aug. 11 at the intersection of 5th and Jefferson, a semi driven by Nicklas A. Williams, 35, Cynthiana, KY, struck and damaged a light pole owned by the City of Effingham.
- At 5:26 a.m. Aug. 12 at 1211 N. Keller, a semi driven by William D. Clark, 64, Saratoga Springs, UT, struck and damaged a light pole support owned by Steak and Shake.
- At 12:50 p.m. Aug. 13 at the intersection of Banker and Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Benjamin B. Barenfanger, 48, Vandalia, struck a vehicle driven by James J. Schimmelpfenning, 63, Edwardsville.
- At 3:07 p.m. Aug. 13 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Patti K. Barnes, 56, Jackson, TN, struck a vehicle driven by Ann M. Anderson, 55, Oconomowoc, WI.
- At 6:18 p.m. Aug. 14 at the 508 W. Franklin, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Lindsey Ocea, Effingham.
- At 9:13 a.m. Aug. 15 at the intersection of Banker and Section, a vehicle driven by Shirley A. Campton, 85, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Kelly W. Hodge, 56, Henderson, NV.
- At 9:50 a.m. Aug. 11 at the intersection of Fayette and Walnut, a vehicle driven by Ann H. Deppe, 58, St. Peter, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Sandra L. Beck, 36, Shelbyville.
- At 5:15 p.m. Aug. 11 at the intersection of 3rd and Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Paul A. Will, 67, Effingham, rear-ended a motorcycle operated by Christopher C. Stout, 25, Greenup.
Jaime Guerrero Turja, 28, Effingham, was cited Aug. 11 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Jesse A. Hernandez, 37, Effingham, was cited Aug. 12 for Bicycle Equipment Violation – No Lights When Required.
