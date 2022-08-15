Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Rafael Iglesias, 23, Effingham, Aug. 14 on charge of criminal trespassing. Iglesias posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua D. Mayberry, 30, Effingham, Aug. 15 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Mayberry posted $150 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Joshua S. Koonce, 42, Wheeler, Aug. 15 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for contempt. Koonce posted $300 and was released.
