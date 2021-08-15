Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Brandon M. Spivey, 23, Effingham, Aug. 13 on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Spivey was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kody D. Lankford, 22, Effingham, Aug. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Lankford was given notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested David D. Brown, 28, Sandy Hook, Mississippi, Aug. 13 on Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation and new charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Brown was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Dalton R. Ard, 24, Teutopolis, Aug. 14 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, no valid driver's license and failure to signal when required. Ard was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachery A. Anderson, 38, Effingham, Aug. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of accumulation of garbage/junk. Anderson posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jerry W. Powell, 30, Edgewood, Aug. 14 on charges of aggravated battery and Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. Powell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler A. Reed, 27, Centralia, Aug. 14 on charge of obstructing justice. Reed was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael S. Snyder, 48, Cowden, Aug. 14 on charge of disorderly conduct. Snyder was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Tiffany N. Siryk, 31, Harrisburg, Aug. 15 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle, speeding and driving while license suspended. Siryk was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested William R. Allen, 34, Mattoon, Aug. 15 on charge of domestic battery. Allen was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel J. Hackman, 41, Shumway, Aug. 15 on charge of domestic battery. Hackman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tabitha L. Resler, 33, Mattoon, Aug. 15 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Resler was released per Coles County.
