Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derek W. Massey, 31, Pana, Aug. 12 on charge of contempt of court. Massey was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Deedee A. Daily, 47, Altamont, Aug. 12 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Daily posted $175 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tyler J. Stewart, 36, Flora, Aug. 12 on criminal trespass to real property and resisting a peace officer. Stewart posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Curtis N. Cornell, 55, Perryville, Missouri, Aug. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Cornell posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony M. Munoz, 34, Flora, Aug. 13 on charge of driving while license suspended. Munoz posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jody L. Nosbisch, 55, Effingham, Aug. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in Mental Health Court. Nosbisch was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Delon Buco, 34, Manchester, New Hampshire, Aug. 13 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Buco was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Lucas A. Shields, 22, Oconee, Aug. 14 on charge of unlawful possession of weapon by felon. Shields was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicholas R. Griffith, 24, Oconee, Aug. 14 on charge of criminal trespass to property. Griffith posted $150 and was released.
