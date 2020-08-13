The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:43 a.m. Aug. 10 at the intersection of Willow and Fayette, a vehicle drive by Edward D. Wilson, 85, Newton, struck a vehicle driven by Angela E. Lewis, 60, Willow Hill.
- At 4:52 p.m. Aug. 11 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Kevin E. Larrison, 47, Paducah, KY, collided with a vehicle driven by Anita L. Beccue, 49, Mason.
- At 8:48 a.m. Aug. 7 at the intersection of Banker and St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by Karissa N. Tolliver, 25, Flora, struck a vehicle driven by Paul H. Heuerman, 59, Teutopolis. Tolliver was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- At 12:19 p.m. Aug. 7 at the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by William A. Brackney, 65, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Cody M. Parr, 22, Vandalia.
- At 10:11 a.m. Aug. 8 at 1714 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Diane R. Wetherell, 68, Stewardson, struck and damaged a gate owned by Effingham Express Car Wash.
- At 12:34 p.m. Aug. 11 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Kurt T. Davis, 41, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kelly A. McCarron, 55, Effingham. McCarron sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- Jermaine D. Stiff, 39, Effingham, was cited Aug. 11 for unlawful visitation interference
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.