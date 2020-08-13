Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Megan S. Wingfield, 35, Cowden, Aug. 12 on charge of possession of meth. Wingfield was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Dennis L. Kirkman, 35, Cowden, Aug. 12 on charge of possession of meth. Kirkman was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew J. Horne, 27, Effingham, Aug. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth and a Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence. Horne was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jacob X. Rigdon, 22, Effingham, Aug. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for resisting a peace officer, corrections officer or firefighter. Rigdon was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested John M. Durbin, 25, Beecher City, Aug. 13 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle, resisting, and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Durbin was given a notice to appear on the Effingham County charges and transported to Fayette County.
