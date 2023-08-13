Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Bradley R. Bennett, 45, Effingham, Aug. 11 on charges of violation of order of protection and violation of bail bond.
- Billy J. Cripe, 34, Altamont, began serving a three-day sentence on Aug. 11 on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham city police arrested Tucker J. O’Hara, 37, Effingham, Aug. 12 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Noah M. Mulheron, 23, Effingham, Aug. 12 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, adult possession of cannabis in vehicle by driver and improper lane usage.
- Effingham city police arrested Erin T. Hannagan, 21, St. Elmo, Aug. 13 on charge of criminal damage to property greater than $500, obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.