The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:58 a.m. Aug. 8 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a semi driven by Nasib L. Gaforov, 60, Innisfil, Ontario, Canada, attempted to turn right from the northbound lane of Keller and struck a vehicle in the right-hand turn lane driven by Robert R. Langley, 77, Vandalia.
- At 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at 1101 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Earl C. Baker, 88, Oblong, struck a vehicle driven by Connie L. Warren, 26, Louisville.
- At 12:54 p.m. Aug. 10 at 105 W. Wabash a vehicle driven by Diana L. Moon, 38, Watson, struck a parked vehicle owned by Tina Schoenfelder, Farina.
- At 3:02 p.m. Aug. 10 at the intersection of Fayette and Maple, a vehicle driven by Keegan M. Meyer, 23, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Zaine B. Schwerman, 26, Mason.
