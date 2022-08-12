Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mark A. Davidson, 59, Altamont, Aug. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended, Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and DeWitt County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of order of protection. Davidson was given notice to appear on Effingham County warrant and transported to Fayette County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler B. Robinson, 32, Flora, Aug. 11 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Robinson posted $375 plus $20 bond fee and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Savannah L. Ellis, 30, Effingham, Aug. 11 on Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of cannabis. Ellis was transported to Shelby County.
- Effingham city police arrested Greg A. Wilson, 41, Shumway, Aug. 11 on charges of domestic battery and interfering with domestic battery report. Wilson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Megan E. Duckworth, 32, Dieterich, Aug. 11 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Duckworth was transported to Fayette County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Benjamin E. Williams, 32, Beecher City, Aug. 11 on Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Williams was transported to Shelby County.
- Effingham city police arrested Cynthia L. Harvey, 21, Watson, Aug. 12 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery. Harvey was in jail at last check.
