The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:31 p.m. Aug. 8 at 404 S. 5th, a vehicle driven by an unknown person struck a parked vehicle owned by Clifton Westendorf, Effingham.
- At 4:14 p.m. Aug. 9 west of the intersection of Cherry and Fayette, a vehicle driven by James A. Kocher, 78, Newton, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Adam J. Levitt, 21, Shumway.
- At 5:55 a.m. Aug. 10 at the intersection of Banker and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Jason A. Wines, 49, Watson, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Justin H. Ruholl, 18, Sigel.
- Orlando F. Lopez, 39, Effingham, was cited Aug. 10 for driving while license suspended.
- Brandon J. Fruth, 22, Effingham, was cited Aug. 11 for speeding.
- Elijah S. Kersey, 19, Sigel, was cited Aug. 11 for speeding.
