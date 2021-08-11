Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zoe E. Chaney, 19, Dieterich, Aug. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Chaney posted $475 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heather R. Miller, 46, Edgewood, Aug. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Miller posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shyan N. Beck, 21, Effingham, Aug. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on a suspended license. Beck was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Hayden L. Limes, 25, Beecher City, Aug. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/bodily harm. Limes posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 26, Effingham, Aug. 10 for criminal trespass to real property. Worman was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ran’naya A. Johnson, 23, Cordova, Tennessee, Aug. 10 on charge of domestic battery. Johnson was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Colton A. Hall, 23, Effingham, Aug. 11 on an Effingham County bench warrant for possession of a controlled substance except A/D. Hall was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dylan R. Rentfro, 25, Effingham, Aug. 11 on charge of failure to abide by terms and conditions of Problem-Solving Court. Rentfro was in jail at last check.
