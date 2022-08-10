The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:11 p.m. Aug. 8 at 3241 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Melissa L. Goldstein, 31, Effingham, struck a deer.
At 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the intersection of Jaycee and Banker, a vehicle driven by Zackary A. Richardson, 22, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Tanner C. Hester, 20, Edgewood.
