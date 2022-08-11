Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua D. Mayberry, 30, Effingham, Aug. 9 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Mayberry posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Danette M. Frey, 47, Effingham, Aug. 9 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Frey was given a notice to appear per Fayette County and released.
- Cory W. Dasenbrock, 45, Effingham, was sentenced to four years in Illinois Department of Corrections Aug. 9 for delivery of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Altamont police arrested Jaime L. Kane, 35, Altamont, Aug. 9 for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Kane posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Trevor L. Gandy, 28, Springfield, Aug. 10 on Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of manufacturing or delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis. Gandy posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nathan M. Beccue, 25, Altamont, Aug. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact. Beccue was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Miles B. Callow, 30, Effingham, Aug. 10 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Callow was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua R. Schlanser, 40, Altamont, Aug. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000 and Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of fraud. Schlanser posted $630 on both warrants and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Carla L. Segarra, 40, Newton, Aug. 10 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Segarra was given notice to appear and released.
