The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:38 a.m. Aug. 3 at 804 S. Henrietta, a semi driven by Aliyoua A. Aliyoua, 28, Grand Island, NB, struck a parked trailer with enough speed that the front half of the trailer was torn off. The torn-off part of the trailer was pushed into the Wooden Spool causing damage to the building. Aliyoua was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 12:22 p.m. Aug. 3 at the intersection of W. Fayette and S. 5th, a vehicle driven by Beverly K. Nichols, 75, Effingham struck a vehicle driven by Richard P. Niebrugge, 42, Teutopolis.
- At 3:12 p.m. Aug. 3 300 feet west of the intersection of Ford and Oak Point, a vehicle driven by Garrett W. Ochs, 37, Newton, rear-ended an unknown vehicle causing the unknown vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Sebastian E. Ring, 18, Shumway, who then rear-ended another unknown vehicle.
- At 3:19 p.m. Aug. 3 at the intersection of N. Merchant and W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Allyssa R. Boles, 16, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Crystal M. Chaney, 45, Dieterich.
- At 6:10 p.m. Aug. 4 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid-America, a vehicle driven by Richard M. Williams, 62, Decatur, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Bryan D. Reed, 24, Toledo.
- A 17-year-old of Effingham was cited Aug. 4 on two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
- At 4:11 p.m. July 14 east of the intersection of Fayette and Maple, a vehicle driven by Ramona C. Gabel, 26, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kylee M. Bertin, 18, Cowden.
- At 3:59 p.m. Aug. 4 at the intersection of Fourth and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Norman E. Hartman, 88, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Bruce I. VanPelt, 61, Louisville.
- At 2:26 p.m. Aug. 5 east of the intersection of Third and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Kobe T. Brannan, 22, Edwardsville, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Travis J. Kline, 36, Effingham.
- At 2:40 p.m. Aug. 5 at 200 S. Third, a vehicle driven by Brittany M. Webb, 30, Beecher City, struck an Ameren power pole.
