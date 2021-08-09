The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:05 p.m. Aug. 6 west of the intersection of Fayette and Raney, a vehicle driven by Monty E. Pulsford, 52, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Zachary D. Ritter, 33, Strasburg.
- At 6:05 p.m. Aug. 8 west of the intersection of Fayette and Raney, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth M. Riddle, 19, Louisville, struck a vehicle driven by Alex J. Turner, 28, Effingham. Riddle was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 5:59 p.m. Aug. 5 at 1007 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Caleb L. Dean, 30, Altamont, backed into a pedestrian, Scott J. Willenborg, 45, Sigel, pinning Willenborg to a parked vehicle owned by Willenborg. Willenborg sustained injuries but refused treatment. Dean was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 11:12 a.m. Aug. 6 west of the intersection of Jefferson and 3rd, a vehicle driven by Debra S. Hudgins, 56, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Payton Melton, Charleston.
- At 12:09 p.m. Aug. 7 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth M. Riddle, 19, Louisville, struck a vehicle driven by Joshua D. Miller, 22, Altamont. The impact caused Riddle’s vehicle to leave the roadway and damage landscaping owned by Nirav Patel, Effingham, before striking an Ameren utility pole and an IDOT traffic standard. Riddle was ticketed for failure to yield and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Leah M. Greenwood, 27, Effingham, was cited Aug. 6 for driving while license revoked.
- Jaden L. McCord, 18, Effingham, was cited Aug. 7 for speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit.
- Fernando Garcia Rodriguez, 36, Effingham, was cited Aug. 7 for domestic battery.
- Aaron L. Tolliver-Goode, 19, Newton, was cited Aug. 7 for improper use of registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Rachel L. Worman, 26, St. Elmo, was cited Aug. 8 for criminal trespass to real property.
