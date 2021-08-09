Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Stephanie N. Dulaney, 33, Effingham, Aug. 8 on a Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad check. Dulaney posted $225 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Shane M. Junior, 29, Effingham, Aug. 9 on an Effingham County original warrant for domestic battery. Junior posted $750 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew L. Tolliver-Goode, 24, Effingham, Aug. 9 on charges of domestic battery, obstruction of justice and resisting a police officer. Tolliver-Goode was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.