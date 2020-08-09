Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Amanda L. Youngblood, 38, Effingham, Aug. 6 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving in the wrong lane. Youngblood was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shawn M. Wolff, 45, Sullivan Aug. 7 on an Effingham County warrant for domestic battery and IDOC hold. Wolff was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Theodore C. Fifer, 27, St. Louis, Aug. 8 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol (watercraft). Fifer was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Donald L. Decoy, 42, Effingham, Aug. 8 on Clay County warrant for contempt. Decoy posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Trenton D. Morrison, 27, Shelbyville, Aug. 8 on two Effingham County warrants for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Morrison was in jail at last check.
