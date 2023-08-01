Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Kamon D. Collins, 31, Effingham, July 30 on charge of domestic battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John D. Brown, 52, Neoga, July 30 on charges of driving under the influence, speeding, improper lane usage and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Illinois State Police arrested Gary E. Burch, 57, Danforth, July 30 on charge of driving under the influence.
- Effingham city police arrested Tyler D. Lucas, 23, Effingham, July 30 on charges of no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Adam C. Tieffel, 27, Teutopolis, July 30 on charges of resisting a peace officer, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, defective windshield, unlawful display of registration and operating a vehicle without a front bumper.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jordan A. Kritz, 33, Effingham, July 31 on an Effingham County original warrant for financial institution fraud, conspiracy to commit financial crimes and continuing financial crimes enterprise.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Marcus Hicks, 33, Salem, July 31 on charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property less than $500 and driving while license revoked.
