Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Bonnie A. Swofford, 41, Effingham, July 30 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of meth. Swofford was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron D. Mann Jr., 21, Effingham, July 30 on charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Mann Jr. was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel M. Langham, 20, Effingham, July 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of less than $500 and Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Langham was given notice to appear on the Effingham County warrant and transported to Coles County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jon D. Sidwell, 38, Knoxville, Aug. 1 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Sidwell was given notice to appear and released.
