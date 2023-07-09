Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Effingham County deputies arrested Lisa N. Kaufman, 27, Shumway, July 7 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Murray Q. Cooper, 45, Effingham, July 7 on an Effingham County warrant for violation of order of protection.
  • Altamont police arrested Todd T. Chaney, 46, Altamont, July 7 on charge of domestic battery.
  • Effingham city police arrested Gregory V. Prevost, 59, Vista Hermosa, California, July 7 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron J. Doedtman, 47, Watson, July 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of leaving the scene of an accident and new charge of expired registration.

