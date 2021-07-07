The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:39 p.m. June 30 at the intersection of E. Jefferson and N. Willow, an unknown vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Collin A. Gardner, 26, Effingham.
- At 7:53 a.m. July 2 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Wabash, a vehicle driven by Irene A. Correll, 75, Newton, struck a vehicle driven by Marty R. Jansen, 45, Effingham. Correll sustained injury and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. Correll was ticketed for failure to yield turning left.
- At 5:09 p.m. July 3 at the intersection of Ford and N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Kelci L. Hunter, 33, Phoenix, AZ, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Connie F. Heaton Heistand, 60, Shobonier.
- At 1:27 p.m. July 5 at 908 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Kelvin J. Williams, 79, Effingham, rear-ended a parked vehicle owned by Erica Lange of Altamont. Williams was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 6:12 p.m. July 5 at the intersection of N. Maple and W. Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Jessica Gonzalez-Sanchez, 26, Effingham struck a vehicle driven by Andrew V. Zumbahlen, 44, Effingham.
- Angel M. Arnone, 31, Sigel, was cited July 2 for retail theft
- Daniel M. Langham, 20, Effingham, was cited July 5 for criminal trespass to real property.
- Tonya D. Rush, 46, Effingham, was cited July 5 for retail theft.
- Savannah L. Ellis, 29, Hidalgo, was cited July 6 for retail theft.
- Heather D. Allen, 42, Effingham, was cited July 1 for retail theft.
- Carlos J. Macias-Garcia, 20, Louisville, was cited July 2 for no driver’s license
- Takeysha A. Weatherman, 31, Evergreen Park, was cited July 3 for no driver’s license
- Kayla A. Currey, 24, Stewardson, was cited July 5 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Lucas D. Sparks, 21, Effingham, was cited July 6 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Richard C. Horn, 53, Louisville, KY, was cited July 7 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
