Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Antonio A. Hammond, 35, Chicago, July 6 on a Chicago Police Department warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000. Hammond was released to Chicago Police Department.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Richard A. Heil, 42, of Alton, July 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a substance except A/D. Heil was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew M. Wilkins, 19, Watson, July 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated driving under the influence, Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of reckless driving and new charge of no valid driver’s license. Wilkins posted $1,075 on the Effingham County charges and $750 on Clay County warrant and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Savannah Ellis, 29, Indiana, July 7 on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and theft less than $500. Ellis was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kevin W. Ashbrook, 47, Effingham, July 7 on charge of contempt of court. Ashbrook posted $700 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Robert A. Triplett Jr., 39, Claxton, Georgia, July 7 on charge of use of unsafe tires and Cook County warrant for contempt of court. Triplett Jr. posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Thomas Froman, 28, Shelbyville, July 7 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Froman was given notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.