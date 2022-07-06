The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:57 p.m. July 3 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Karl W. Stine, 57, Urbana, backed into a vehicle driven by Roxanne M. Heischmidt, 52, Effingham.
- Bradley R. Loy, 39, Effingham, was cited July 5 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
- Rikkia D. Carpintieri, 30, Richmond, VA, was cited July 5 for Improper Parking on Roadway.
