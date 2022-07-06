Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael T. Jenkins, 40, Effingham, July 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft with intent to control between $500 and $10,000. Jenkins was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Quinten C. Read, 21, Dahlgren, July 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Read was released for time served.
- Effingham city police arrested John L. Wesselman, 52, Effingham, July 5 on charges of aggravated battery to EMS and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Wesselman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler J. Dunaway, 39, Dieterich, July 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft with intent to control between $500 and $10,000. Dunaway was released for time served.
- Effingham city police arrested Mark C. Morales, 20, Effingham, July 5 on charge of domestic battery. Morales posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jessica R. Clark, 37, Danville, July 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Clark was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Heidi M. Hood, 32, Toledo, July 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a peace officer and Crawford County warrant for retail theft. Hood was given notice to appear by Effingham and Crawford counties and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Blake A. Pilcher, 29, Springfield, July 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft with intent to steal between $300 and $10,000. Pilcher posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Isaac D. Thomas, 42, Effingham, July 6 on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Thomas posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Billy G. Durham, 67, Beecher City, July 6 on charge of no valid driver’s license. Durham posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Skylar J. Gibson, 25, Effingham, July 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of animal owner duties. Gibson posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael D. Munsell, 49, Effingham, July 6 on charge of driving while license revoked. Munsell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan K. McDaniel, 32, Edgewood, July 6 on charge of domestic battery. McDaniel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested William J. Thomas, 41, Farmersville, July 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked, driving under the influence, Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on revoked license, Madison County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth. Thomas was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Corey J. Fellows, 39, Effingham, July 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to property. Fellows posted $175 and was released.
