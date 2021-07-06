The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:20 a.m. July 1 at the intersection of Heritage and Dollar General Parking Lot, a vehicle driven by Frankie L. Allen, 60, Dillonvale, OH, struck a vehicle driven by Alisia C. Lockhart, 23, Edgewood.
- At 5:55 p.m. July 3 at the intersection of Avenue of Mid America and N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Karen M. Bales, 60, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Travis D. Ingram, 30, Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.