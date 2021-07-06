Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Tiffany N. Crawford, 33, Effingham, June 29 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of lost credit/debit card. Crawford was given notice to appear in court on the new charge and posted $225 on the Jasper County warrant and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John F. Bishop, 44, Whitehall, Illinois, June 30 on charges of possession of meth, obstructing justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, Greene County warrant for contempt, Calhoun County warrant for possession of meth, Jersey County warrant for possession of meth, driving while license revoked and uninsured motor vehicle. Bishop was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dakota A. Binder, 23, Effingham, June 30 on an Effingham County warrant for reckless conduct. Binder posted $500 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Amanda C. Abrams, 41, Charleston, July 2 on charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Abrams was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Skyler L. Roley, 24, Mason, July 2 on Effingham County warrants for unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle (three counts) and unlawful possession of a converted motor vehicle. Roley was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Katie J. Sebring, 37, Flora, July 2 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sebring was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alex R. Jackman, 22, Peoria, July 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Jackman posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Colton R. Gerdes, 28, Hanover Park, July 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card over $150. Gerdes was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin R. Hudson, 32, Charleston, July 5 on violation of an order of protection. Hudson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kendrick R. Thomas, 29, Effingham, July 5 on charges of domestic battery, criminal damage to property and Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant. Thomas was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Vicky L. Kendrick, 54, Thornsfield, Missouri, July 5 on charges of driving while license revoked and illegal possession of cannabis by a driver. Kendrick was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Edwin C. Tappan, 30, Watson, July 6 on charge of violation of bail bond. Tappan was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.