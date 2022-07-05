The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:06 p.m. June 27 at the intersection of Maple and Virginia, a vehicle driven by Shirley J. Schuetter, 84, Newton, struck a vehicle driven by Dorothy K. Ford, 83, Salem.
- At 6:57 p.m. June 28 at the intersection of Technology and 3rd, a vehicle driven by Jasilyn M. Lingafelter, 19, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Zachary R. Allie, 30, Effingham.
- At 12:32 p.m. June 30 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Pamela S. Kiefer, 50, Shumway.
- At 6:28 p.m. July 1 west of the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Nicholas G. Reynolds, 28, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Samantha R. Coventry, 24, Ingraham.
