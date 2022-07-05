Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham City police arrested Kelli J. Moon, 41, Effingham, July 1 on charges of retail theft, obstruction of justice and possession of hypodermic needle. Moon posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lukus J. Dillworth, 21, Noble, July 1 on Richland County warrant for failure to pay. Dillworth was given notice to appear by Richland County and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin L. Gent, 41, Effingham, July 1 on charge of contempt of court. Gent was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Marleigh G. Agner, 24, Effingham, July 1 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for probation fees. Agner posted $3,500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew L. Tolliver, 25, Effingham, July 1 on Effingham County warrant for contempt. Tolliver posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jesse A. Hernandez, 37, Effingham, July 1 on charge of criminal damage to property. Hernandez was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 32, Effingham, July 2 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Pinkerton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Abigail Montgomery, 41, Effingham, July 2 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Montgomery was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Bryan Jones, 36, Effingham, July 4 on charge of violation of bail bond. Jones was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Antonio Akins, 44, Kansas City, Missouri, July 4 on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, attempted aggravated assault and illegal transportation or possession of alcohol by a driver. Akins posted bond and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Norman Shinn, 47, Newton, July 4 on charge of domestic battery. Shinn was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.