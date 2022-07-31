Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Kelly Rebollo, 46, Effingham, July 29 on charge of conspiracy to deliver cannabis. Rebollo posted $7,500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Vincent Castillo, 29, Prescott, Arizona, July 29 on charge of driving while license suspended. Castillo posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mary L. Goecks, 33, Mattoon, July 29 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft with intent to control less than $500. Goecks was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Justin A. Bannick, 37, Effingham, July 29 on charges of domestic battery and battery. Bannick was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Amanda F. Sparling, 40, Effingham, July 29 on charge of pedestrian under the influence. Sparling was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Noah Crooker, 20, Effingham, July 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle, Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery, Moultrie County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated fleeing or eluding police. Crooker was in jail at last check.
- Craig A. Finke, 50, Effingham, began serving on July 30 a 38-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Thomas P. Goodman, 42, Edgewood, July 30 on Edwards County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Goodman posted $225 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Edwin C. Tappan, 31, Watson, July 30 on charge of domestic battery. Tappan was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bridget Boyt, 35, Watson, July 30 on charge of driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration. Boyt posted $250 and was released.
