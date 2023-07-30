Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary D. Tegenkamp, 34, Effingham, July 27 on charges of financial institution fraud, conspiracy to commit financial fraud and continuing financial crimes enterprise.
- Effingham city police arrested Tim A. Frye, 64, Shumway, July 28 on charge of disorderly conduct.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Iris M. Gonzales, 52, Houston, Texas, July 28 on charge of disorderly conduct.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan G. Beccue, 35, Mason, July 28 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Justin L. Smith, 44, Effingham, July 29 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivery of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan M. Morris, 21, Effingham, July 29 on three counts of domestic battery.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew A. Einhorn, 38, Effingham, July 29 on charge of aggravated battery.
- Altamont police arrested Jerry A. Buchanan, 39, Bilioxi, Michigan, July 29 on charge of domestic battery.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicholas M. Burns, 36, Huntsville, Alabama, July 29 on charge of aggravated battery.
- Altamont police arrested Mitchell W. Stevenson, 23, Altamont, July 29 on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
- Altamont police arrested Renae A. Buchanan, 32, Altamont, July 29 on charge of domestic battery.
